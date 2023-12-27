UPDATE: (5 P.M. Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023) – Three adults and a juvenile were taken to the hospital after a chain-reaction vehicle crash on Corridor G this afternoon.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the four-vehicle crash began around 4:04 p.m. when the first vehicle spun out in the northbound lanes. A second northbound vehicle then stopped because of that crash, and was rear-ended by a third northbound vehicle. CPD says the third vehicle then went into the southbound lanes where it hit a fourth vehicle head-on.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.

CPD says the four people transported have significant but non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, one southbound lane of Corridor G is open, and CPD says they expect the road to fully reopen in about half an hour.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two people have been taken to the hospital after a crash on Corridor G in Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 4:04 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, on Corridor G South near Cantley Drive. Dispatchers say two vehicles are believed to be involved, and there is no word at this time on what caused the crash.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority are on scene.

Dispatchers say crews are still working to get the vehicles towed, and the road may shut down to allow for the tow trucks to clear the scene.

According to West Virginia 511 cameras, traffic is backed up at the scene of the crash. A traveler on Corridor G told WOWK 13 News traffic was not able to access MacCorkle Avenue from US-119 North, and that they detoured onto I-64 to get back to MacCorkle Avenue.

Dispatchers say a second crash has been reported on Corridor G at Hickory Road, but no injuries were reported in that crash.