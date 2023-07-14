CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two people have been taken to the hospital after a crash on I-77 South in Charleston.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened around 6:05 p.m., Friday, July 14, 2023, just after the Greenbrier Street exit, or the 98.8-mile marker. Dispatchers say the crash has closed down the fast and center lanes of I-77 South.

Dispatchers say the conditions of the two people taken to the hospital are unknown at this time. There is no word on what caused the crash.

The Charleston Police Department and Charleston Fire Department responded to the scene.