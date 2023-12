SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A vehicle accident in South Charleston has led to two people being transported to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

According to Metro 911, responders were called to the site of a two-vehicle accident near Kanawha Turnpike around 12 p.m. Two people were reportedly transported for injuries.

Responding to the incident were the South Charleston Fire Department, South Charleston Police Department and Kanawha Ambulance.