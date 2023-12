TORNADO, WV (WOWK) — Two people were taken to the hospital due to a vehicle accident in Tornado Monday night.

According to Metro 911, officials received a call about an accident at Hudson Valley Drive around 6:24 p.m. One vehicle was involved in the incident, and two people were transported for medical treatment.

Responding to the scene were the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, West Side Fire Department, Jefferson Fire Department and Kanawha Ambulance.