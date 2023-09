CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — An intersection and entrance ramp are closed Wednesday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash in Charleston.

Metro 911 officials say this happened near Young Floral and People’s Bank near the Virginia Street entrance ramp.

They say one of the vehicles rolled over.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time, but EMTs are on the scene taking people to the hospital.

The Charleston Police and Fire Department, and EMTs are on the scene.