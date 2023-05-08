KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a vehicle crash in Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened in the 4700 block of Aaron’s Fork Road near Frame, West Virginia, around 3:56 p.m. Monday, May 8. Dispatchers say they are being told by crews on scene that one of the two vehicles went over a hill.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

At this time, there is no word on what types of vehicles were involved. Dispatchers say they do know that there was at least one person trapped in a vehicle, but there is no word if anyone was injured.

The roadway is blocked at this time, according to dispatchers. Crews have not said how long the road will be closed. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and Pinch Volunteer Fire Department are responding.

This is a developing story and WOWK 13 News has a crew heading to the scene. We will update this article as more details become available.