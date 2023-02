KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a two-vehicle crash closed U.S. Rte. 60 near Shrewsbury in Kanawha County, West Virginia.

Dispatchers say people were taken to the hospital, but they don’t know the severity of the injuries.

The crash happened around 10:28 a.m. on Saturday at Rte. 60 near Pine Street.

Responders on the scene told dispatchers the road was expected to open about 20 to 30 minutes after 11:10 a.m.