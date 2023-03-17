UPDATE (4:59 p.m. on Friday, March 17): Crews on the scene tell 13 News that no one was taken to the hospital after the crash.

The road has reopened.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A two-vehicle head-on crash has closed the southbound lanes of Jefferson Road at the Kanawha Turnpike intersection in South Charleston.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in at around 4:04 p.m.

They say they do not know if anyone was injured in the crash.

The South Charleston Fire Department, the South Charleston Police Department and Kanawha County medics are on the scene.