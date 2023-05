KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A two-vehicle head-on crash has closed a roadway near the Kanawha City area of Charleston, West Virginia.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 5:36 p.m.

They say the crash happened in the 8000 block of MacCorkle Ave. SE. in Marmet.

There is no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.