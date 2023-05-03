UPDATE (11:11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3): A woman was arrested Wednesday after a vehicle caught on fire and it spread to multiple other vehicles, houses and an outbuilding in Kanawha County, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint says 54-year-old Donna Hall, of St. Albans, was in a vehicle that was set on fire. Three more vehicles, two houses and an outbuilding were burned as a result of the single-vehicle fire.

Hall is being charged with three counts of first-degree arson and four counts of third-degree arson.

Hall is being held in the South Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A single-vehicle fire caused another vehicle and one residence to catch on fire Wednesday morning.

Metro 911 officials said the call came in around 1:25 a.m. They said it happened on River Park Circle in Kanawha County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dispatchers said the residence had people inside.

No one was taken to the hospital, dispatchers said.