UPDATE (11:11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3): A woman was arrested Wednesday after a vehicle caught on fire and it spread to multiple other vehicles, houses and an outbuilding in Kanawha County, according to a criminal complaint.
The complaint says 54-year-old Donna Hall, of St. Albans, was in a vehicle that was set on fire. Three more vehicles, two houses and an outbuilding were burned as a result of the single-vehicle fire.
Hall is being charged with three counts of first-degree arson and four counts of third-degree arson.
Hall is being held in the South Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A single-vehicle fire caused another vehicle and one residence to catch on fire Wednesday morning.
Metro 911 officials said the call came in around 1:25 a.m. They said it happened on River Park Circle in Kanawha County.
Dispatchers said the residence had people inside.
No one was taken to the hospital, dispatchers said.