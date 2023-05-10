CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Get ready to rock out at the Haddad Riverfront Park. The 2023 Live on the Levee schedule was announced Wednesday.

According to the city of Charleston, Live on the Levee will run from May 26 through Sept. 2.

The opening acts are scheduled to perform at 6:30 p.m., with the headliner starting at 7:45 p.m., according to the city.

Here is the schedule:

May 26 – Veteran’s Night & Fireworks

Headliner: Hair Supply

Hair Supply Opening Act: The Chase

June 2

Headliner: Allie Colleen

Allie Colleen Opening Act: The Mikele Buck Band

June 9

Headliner: John Inghram presents: A Tribute to The Who

John Inghram presents: A Tribute to The Who Opening Act: Of The Dell

June 16

Headliner: Rasta Rafiki

Rasta Rafiki Opening Act: Aristotle Jones

June 23

Headliner: Celisse

Celisse Opening Act: The New Old Souls

July 14 – WTSQ Night

Headliner: Jim Polak & Ally Fletcher

Jim Polak & Ally Fletcher Opening Act: Dinosaur Burps & The Infidelfonics

July 21

Headliner: Fleetwood Macked (Fleetwood Mac Tribute)

Fleetwood Macked (Fleetwood Mac Tribute) Opening Act: Battle of the Bands Winner

July 28

Headliner: Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle

Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle Opening Act: Eric Bolander

Aug. 11

Headliner: Funk You

Funk You Opening Act: Jeremy Short

Aug. 18 – Back to School Night