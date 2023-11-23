KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Thanksgiving means its time once again for that annual tradition in Kanawha County, West Virginia – The Commode Bowl! And this year, the town of Dunbar is celebrating a milestone year of the time-honored event!

The Hillside Rams and the River Rats have been battling it out on the field 75 years. The event began with a parade at noon leading to the big game at 1 p.m.

For the big 75th anniversary game, the Hillside Rams took home the win with a score of 22-14 over the River Rats!

This tradition is all in good fun and with good intentions. Every year, organizers ask for canned food donations or cash to help those less fortunate during the holidays.