KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

KCSO says that 29-year-old Travis Sigmon was last seen in the Hughes Creek area on Jan. 25, 2023. They say that he owns a 2001 silver Toyota Tundra pickup truck with license plate DZF776.

Travis is 5’9″ and weighs 135 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes and has a crescent-shaped scar by his left eyebrow.

Anyone with information about Travis’ whereabouts should contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.