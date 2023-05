CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Three minors are reported missing out of Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Department.

They say Alexis Edwards, Noah Flores and Jarin McTyeire were last seen on Wednesday, May 3 in the area of George Washington High School.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Metro 911 at 304-348-8111.