UPDATE: (12:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2023): According to West Virginia 511, all lanes of I-77N have reopened after a crash in Kanawha County.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash on I-77 in Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the crash happened near the Kanawha Boulevard exit at the 97 mile-marker of I-77N around 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Dispatchers say the right lane and shoulder are blocked due to the crash.

Dispatchers say, at this time, no one involved has been transported for medical treatment, and crews are currently waiting on wreckers to clean up the scene.