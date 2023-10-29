CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) – Two lanes of Lakeview Drive are closed after a crash in Cross Lanes.

Kanawha County 911 dispatchers say the three-crash happened around 4:27 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, in the 100 block of Lakeview Drive. There is no word on what cause the crash.

According to dispatchers, crews on scene say two people are possibly injured, but there is no word on their conditions or if they will be taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority are responding.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this story as more information becomes available.