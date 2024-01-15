Related video taken from 35th WV Hunting & Fishing Show

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The 2024 WV Hunting & Fishing Show is making its return to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from January 19-21, complete with various exhibits, goods and services.

The WV Trophy Hunters Association will host over 200 exhibitors and vendors at the show, according to a Jim Strawn & Company release.

Guests can expect a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Governor Jim Justice, seminars for various outdoorsman activities like K9 Training and Wild Game Cooking, a Whitetail Hall of Fame where the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will score your harvested buck, a visit from guest speaker Curtis Fleming of Flyrod Chronicles and a wildlife charity auction.

For younger visitors, there is also a Youth Outdoor Challenge and Coloring Contest.

The schedule for the show is:

Friday, January 19 (12 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

Saturday, January 20 (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Sunday, January 21 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Admission is $12, but children 12 and under get in for free. Proceeds from the show go to “programs that promote or protect hunting, fishing, wildlife, conservation, and related educational activities,” the release said.