UPDATE (12 p.m. July 27, 2023) – The intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Newhouse Branch Road has reopened after a two-vehicle crash that injured four people.

Crews say all of the injuries those involved sustained are non-life threatening.

According to officials on scene, one of the vehicles was merging on to Pennsylvania Avenue when it T-boned the other vehicle.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A vehicle crash that injured four people has shut down a portion of Pennsylvania Avenue between Charleston and Mink Shoals.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Thursday, July 27, at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Newhouse Branch Road. Dispatchers say the intersection is currently shut down.

Dispatchers say four people were injured in the crash, but no one has been taken for medical treatment at this time. There is no word on their conditions. Dispatchers also say one of the people involved had to be extricated from the vehicle.

There is no word on when the roadway will be reopened.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.