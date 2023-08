KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Several schools are on lockdown on Charleston’s West Side as law enforcement searches for a suspect.

Kanawha County Metro 911 says that police are looking for a suspect with a gun in the area.

West Side Middle School, Grandview Elementary School, Mary C. Snow Elementary School and Chandler Academy School are all on a precautionary lockdown.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.