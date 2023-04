KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A five-acre brush fire is being reported on Jesse Fork Road in Kanawha County.

Metro 911 officials say the brush fire is in the 700 block of Jesse Fork Road.

They say no structures are at risk of burning down and no injuries are being reported.

The West Side Volunteer Fire Department and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Forestry are on the scene.