KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple crews are on the scene of a structure fire in the West Side area of Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire broke out at a home around 3:33 p.m. Sunday, April 9, in the 800 block of Mountain Drive in West Side.

Crews on scene say the house was occupied. No injuries have been reported, dispatchers say.

The West Side, Jefferson, Tornado, Lakewood and Institute Volunteer Fire Departments and Kanawha County EMS are on scene.