KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man is in custody after a crash Monday night that injured five people, including an eight-month-old baby, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.

The KCSO said the crash happened around 10 p.m. in the 27000 block of Second Avenue in the Handley area of Kanawha County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Deputies said the driver, identified as 27-year-old John Porter, of Powellton, hit another vehicle head-on after swerving around the road.

Three people in Porter’s SUV, which included the eight-month-old child, were taken to the hospital, as well as the driver and passenger of the other vehicle, the KCSO said.

Porter was arrested and charged with four counts of DUI causing bodily injury, driving under the influence with a minor, child neglect creating substantial risk of injury and driving with no operators.

He is being held in the South Central Regional Jail on a $7,500 10% cash bond.

Anyone with any information on the crash is being urged to contact the Cpl. S. M. Adams at 304-357-0169.