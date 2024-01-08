CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal fire that happened Friday in Kanawha County.

According to the WVSFMO, the fire broke out on Rabbit Creek Lane in the Clendenin area around 8:50 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. A 61-year-old man died at the scene.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Fire Marshal’s say crews found the man near an exit door, and removed him from the home. Once they got the man outside, they found he had already passed. The WVSFMO says the man’s body was taken to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and identification.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. The WVSFMO says there were smoke alarms in the house, but they do not know if they worked.