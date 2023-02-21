KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A woman accused of leaving the scene of an accident in which a man was killed pleaded not guilty in Kanawha County Court on Tuesday.

83-year-old Sandra Cooper, of Charleston, was indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

In February of 2022, Sandra allegedly struck a man with her car near the Kanawha City Community Center. The man, Danny Ray Bonham, of Rand, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Cooper’s trial date was set for June 5, 2023.