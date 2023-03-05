DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says crews are investigating a possible body floating in the Kanawha River in Dunbar, West Virginia.
Firefighters are currently trying to access the area now, according to dispatchers.
Metro 911 says a caller stated they possibly saw a body floating in the river near 1812 Kanawha Ave. around 12:25 p.m. on Sunday.
Responders include Dunbar and South Charleston police departments, Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, and South Charleston Fire Department.
Dispatchers say police will handle this investigation.
This is a developing story. 13 News will reach out to authorities for more details.