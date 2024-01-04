DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – A woman has been taken to the hospital after being struck by her own vehicle, according to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers say the incident happened just before 6 p.m. in the 100 block of 18th St. in Dunbar. According to 911 officials, the vehicle that hit the woman belonged to her, but there is no word yet on how the incident happened.

The woman was transported for medical treatment, but the extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

The Dunbar Police Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority responded to the scene.