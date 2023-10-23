CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A woman has been rescued from an apartment fire in Charleston.

According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the fire broke out around 6:22 p.m. at an apartment in the Orchard Manor Apartment Complex in the 1200 block of Griffin Drive in Charleston.

Dispatchers say the crews were able to get the fire knocked down quickly.

There is no word on if the woman or anyone else was injured or on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.