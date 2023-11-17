CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For several days, people on Charleston’s West Side have struggled to get by without natural gas service. For some families, that means no hot water for bathing, no stove for cooking and no fuel to heat their home. But when it comes to finding the positive in a negative situation, the key is to look for the helpers.

“We are making apple pies, we’ve been giving out apples, we’ve been giving out fruit, anything that we can possibly give out,” said Kasha McDonald, President of the West Virginia Black Pride Foundation. She grew up in a family with six kids. Feeding big groups of people has always been one of her gifts. On Friday, she was cooking tomato soup and grilled cheese sandwiches for people on the West Side who were without gas service.

“There were people out back burning wood to keep warm and they’ve been doing it all up and down trying to keep warm,” McDonald said. “We don’t want that. Come here, we will keep you warm. We gave them hot soup, great sandwiches. They were burning up by the time they left out of here, but they had a wonderful time and they enjoyed themselves.”

A simple handwritten sign on the chain link fence in front of the West Virginia Black Pride Foundation welcomed people inside with the basics they’ve been doing without.

“It is what you were put on this Earth to do. When you are born that is your job. Regardless of if people want to believe it or not, when you are born you have a greater purpose than yourself. So, you are supposed to pay it forward,” McDonald said. “You are supposed to be able to help someone no matter what. No matter if they look differently than you or talk differently than you, no matter what you are supposed to be eager to help and so we lead by example.”

It is a state of mind, put in motion, throughout the West Side this week.

“We are just going to keep it going. Don’t worry if I run out of tomato soup, don’t worry I have other soup here too. We’ll have potato soup,” she said.

Non-profit groups and churches have joined forces to care for people, providing everything from blankets to microwaveable food. Firefighters, the American Red Cross, West Virginia Health Right and local community centers jumped into action as well. The United Way’s 211 hotline has fielded over 600 calls and distributed approximately 400 heaters. When it comes to a situation of this magnitude, it takes a village.

“Bishop Crozier from Abundant Life found out people didn’t have any gas and people didn’t have a hot meal so he called me and asked me, would I team up with him and do it,” said Adrian Wright, owner of Dem’ 2 Brothers and a Grill.

Wright is no stranger to pitching in, in times of need. That is why he didn’t hesitate when given the opportunity to help feed people with no way to prepare hot meals.

“The big flood happened in Clendenin, and I went up there and fed a bunch of people” Wright said. “People asked me why I did it, was I from Clendenin? I said no, I’m a West Virginian and it could’ve happed to me. It just didn’t happen, I didn’t get flooded out and I decided I wanted to come and help the community, even though you live in Clendenin, I’m still from WV.”

He said that the same sentiment is evident throughout the West Side. “You know they say Almost Heaven because you are in West Virginia, so just give a little, help out if you can, if you can’t we understand.”

On Wednesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice issued a State of Emergency in Kanawha County related to the natural gas outage. With that the West Virginia National Guard went out in the community to provide relief as well.

“It has been really surreal that it is happening in our neck of the woods. There’s a lot of things that have happened that you’d never think would happen to you,” McDonald said.

If you want to help, McDonald said the West Virginia Black Pride Foundation is happy to take donations of blankets or ingredients for meals she can prepare in the kitchen. Wright at Dem’ 2 Brothers and a Grill said if someone comes along to help fund another food giveaway, he’d be happy to do that again too. Both are hoping to wrap their arms around people struggling in their community.

“We don’t have a lot, but we have a big heart,” McDonald said. “That is the best thing that you can have. Because we will give all of our love to you that we can give.”

For a full list of resources and places to donate, click here.