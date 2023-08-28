CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In celebration of the 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s well-known “I Have a Dream” speech, the City of Charleston unveiled a long-awaited mural in the downtown area.

Monday afternoon, Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin joined lead artist Jeff Pierson and other community members at the dedication ceremony outside of the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center just off of I-64.

The mural features a portrait of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. himself, and on each side are 1,325 self-portraits painted by community members of all ages and walks of life, filling a multi-color space.

The project has been in the works for three years and according to the lead artist, the finished product represents community inclusion.

“If it weren’t for the community, this mural wouldn’t have happened. We want people who drive through Charleston to hopefully come and stay or come and visit, and come and see us for a little bit and know the power of our community,” Charleston Public Art Director Jeff Pierson says following the ceremony Monday afternoon.

The mural is strategically placed near I-64 East so drivers traveling through Charleston can see it when they pass by.