CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — An abandoned house is on fire on Mary St. in Charleston, according to dispatchers.



Photo: 13 News Reporter Sam DeCoste

Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 10:28 a.m.

They say there are no injuries.

Mary St. is blocked due to the fire, according to dispatchers.

The Charleston Fire Department is on the scene.