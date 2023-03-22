CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — An all-day active shooter training exercise will happen at the former CASCI building in Charleston on Thursday starting at 8 a.m.

People who live in area or commute through the area should expect to say first responder vehicles on Kanawha Boulevard at the former CASCI building.

According to a press release from the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority (KCEAA), this is happening after a three-day course taken by first responders.

The course is being used to improve the work between law enforcement, fire and EMS services when responding to an active shooter threat.

The exercise is a joint effort between Kanawha County Ambulance and the West Virginia Public Safety Expo, according to the KCEAA.