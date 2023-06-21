CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Health Right has been awarded a new grant to help their community.

Aflac awarded WV Health Right $100,000 through their Care Grant Initiative. The funds will go toward expenses such as purchasing medication for low-income adults, buying medical supplies and helping those who can’t afford care with expenses, WV Health Right officials say.

Aflac says it selected WV Health Right to receive the grant for its “unwavering commitment to providing access to quality care and serving the needs of all individuals.”

“It makes me feel good,” said Dr. Angie Settle, CEO of WV Health Right. “The part that really gets me excited is all the care that we can provide with that. Every dollar we get can be able to turn it into $30 worth of health care because of donated services. It’s money like this that makes it possible to help those people.”

Aflac, WV Health Right and Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin also unveiled a new park bench at Magic Island honoring the insurance company this morning, June 21, 2023.