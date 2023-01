ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says one person has minor injuries after a shooting in the West Side of St. Albans, West Virginia.

The incident happened before 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Deputies say they believe the shooting was accidental, and that the shooter remained on the scene.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries, deputies say.

This incident is under investigation and will be reviewed by the prosecutor’s office for any criminal charges.