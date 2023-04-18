CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An alleged porch pirate was caught on camera Monday. The recording showed someone stealing a Walmart grocery order from a neighbor’s porch on Renaissance Circle.

13 News spoke with Kristan Turley, a mother who ordered the groceries.

She said she was home when the food was delivered, but by the time she made her way downstairs, the food was gone.

“It hurts because it was literally the last little bit of my food stamps for this month to get me and my five children in this household by for the next month,” Turley said.

Turley said she called the police and they told her they will send someone to investigate. She adds that Walmart gave her a partial refund for the food.