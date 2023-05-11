ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly driving a vehicle without headlights on while under the influence and in possession of drugs, and the passenger in the vehicle was not wearing a seatbelt and holding a child.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies saw a vehicle at around 2:35 a.m. on Thursday that turned out to be stolen without their headlights on.

Deputies said the vehicle was driven by 25-year-old Brian Oglesbee, of Alum Creek. They said the female passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and holding a five-year-old child.

After an investigation, it was found that Oglesbee was under the influence of marijuana and meth, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. They said Oglesbee did not have a valid driver’s license.

Oglesbee was arrested for driving with no headlights, driving with no valid operators, two counts of simple possession, driving under the influence with a minor, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle and child neglect creating substantial risk of injury.