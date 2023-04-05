An ambulance was involved in a crash in Charleston on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Photographer Cody Cummings)

UPDATE (10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023): Crews have confirmed that a total of three vehicles were involved in the crash in Charleston involving an ambulance this morning.

According to the Charleston Police Department, a total of four people were taken to the hospital. This includes the two EMS workers in the ambulance and a person from each car, officers say. Police say their injuries are not life-threatening.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a crash involving an ambulance in Charleston.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened at approximately 8:47 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at the intersection of Iowa Street and 7th Avenue. Dispatchers say the roadway is currently blocked.

Dispatchers say the crash involved a Charleston City Ambulance and at least one other vehicle. The ambulance rolled over on its side during the crash. There was not a patient on board at the time of the crash, dispatchers say.

At least two crew members were in the ambulance at the time. A Charleston Police officer on scene says three people were taken from the scene for medical treatment. There is no word on the conditions of those taken to the hospital at this time.