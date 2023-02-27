KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three dogs were found dead on Friday.

KCSO says the adult dog and two puppies were found in an abandoned trailer in Cordell Court in Cabin Creek. They say the two puppies were locked in a crate

All three animals were transported back to the Kanawah-Charleston Humane Association, where a necropsy will be performed and the cause of death may be determined.

KCSO said that a Humane Officer said that the suspect was the previous owner of the trailer and has allegedly relocated to Ohio. They say this person is already under investigation for animal cruelty.

Deputies say the owner/caretaker of the deceased animals could be facing felony charges of animal cruelty and up to five years in jail and fines up to $5000.00.