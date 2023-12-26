DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – Five months after the City of Dunbar agreed to pay $2 million to settle a police brutality lawsuit, the city is being sued by a different man who claims the officers used excessive force against him too.

The civil lawsuit was filed by Anthony Reese on Thursday, Dec. 21, against the City of Dunbar, officers Todd Hannah and Zachary Winters and unnamed officers.

Winters was also previously named in a civil lawsuit filed on behalf of Michael Scott Jr. who was fatally injured while in police custody in July 2022.

“The people in Dunbar are tired of it. We get a ton of calls from people saying, ‘When are they going to get these guys off the streets?’ and it’s really not up to us. All we can do is when somebody’s injured is try to get civil justice for them,” said Dante’ diTrapano, Reese’s attorney.

According to the civil complaint, Reese showed up at the Dunbar Police Department on Dec. 3, 2022, to pick something up and report prior instances of harassment by Dunbar police officers.

There are different accounts of what happened after Reese showed up at the department, according to the complaint.

In a report of the incident, officer Hannah said that Reese approached him and he was afraid Reese was trying to retrieve his weapon. However, the complaint alleges that Hannah walked up to Reese as he was walking away, and then threw him to the ground and struck him.

Eventually, the complaint said six more officers came out, including Winters, and joined in the alleged assault before placing Reese under arrest for obstructing and assaulting an officer and public intoxication.

“He suffered a closed head injury, which is trauma to the brain. He was hit a bunch of times in his head. His head was pounded on the concrete. He also suffered contusions, bruises over the rest of his body,” said diTrapano. “But one of the biggest injuries is the trauma from it. I mean, you have six officers beat you down in a parking lot when you haven’t committed a single crime, there’s no warrant for you, and they just attack him and beat him down”

According to the complaint, the arrest report said once Reese was in handcuffs, a knife was found in his pocket, but diTrapano said Reese denies having a knife during the events and tested negative for alcohol after the incident at Thomas Memorial Hospital and South Central Regional Jail.

13 News reached out to Dunbar Police Chief Brian Oxley; however, he declined to comment at this time because they have not officially received the civil lawsuit.

He said Winters still works within the department, but was on administrative leave after the first incident for a period of time until he was criminally cleared. No criminal charges have been filed.

However, Hannah no longer works at the Dunbar Police Department because Oxley said he accepted a job in law enforcement somewhere else.