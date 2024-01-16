Previous video: West Virginia House of Delegates employee’s murder unsolved six months later

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Deputies are still looking for answers in the murder of well-known Kanawha County man last January.

On the evening of Jan. 18, 2023, authorities were called to the home of 63-year-old Edward “Eddie” Belcher II in Malden after family members found him dead inside his home.

Initially, the sheriff’s office and medical examiner said he died from natural causes or might have died from a stroke or brain aneurysm. But days later, as his body was prepared for burial, the funeral director found a suspicious bullet hole in Eddie’s face; it was then ruled a homicide. It left Eddie’s family and friends deeply frustrated.

Belcher was a well-known employee for the West Virginia House of Delegates. He was beloved at the Capitol and was a community activist around the county. Belcher also successfully pressured the state to put up traffic lights at Corridor G and Brounland Road, the site of what was then the deadliest intersection in West Virginia.

“I know it’s discouraging to family, friends and our community that progress in this investigation is moving slowly, but we have not and will not give up,” said Lt. Sean Snuffer, Chief of Detectives for the KCSO.

According to Snuffer and Crawford, the KCSO has received multiple tips and detectives have conducted numerous interviews throughout the investigation. They also say detectives have reviewed all evidence and continue to review it to make sure they do not overlook any details.

The sheriff’s office says they are also working with the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office to gather information through the grand jury in hopes it may help lead to a possible suspect.

The KCSO says anyone with any information that may help lead to a break in the case is asked to contact the KCSO at 304-357-0556, or by reaching out to the anonymous tip line on the KCSO website.