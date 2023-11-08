KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A fire that broke out at the Cross Lanes Unity Apartments Wednesday morning was caused by someone smoking in bed.

According to the Nitro Fire Department, the fire started around 4:30 a.m. in one of the rooms. They said sprinklers were activated, which Nitro Fire Chief Casey Mathes said probably saved lives.

The 27 residents in the apartment were able to get out of the apartment uninjured. The building was ventilated by Kanawha and Putnam County crews, so the residents were able to go back into the apartment.

The Nitro Fire Department said Big Tyler Road was closed for around 45 minutes.