SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Rain or shine, the 63rd Annual Herbert J. Thomas Memorial Hospital Armed Forces Day Parade kicked off Saturday!

The parade was on D Street from 1st Avenue to 7th Avenue in South Charleston.

During the parade, you could see a number of familiar faces, including 13 News Anchors Amanda Barren, Merrily McAuliffe, Andie Bernhardt and Zach Gilleland, Sports Director Cassidy Wood, Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis, and some behind-the-scenes staff that came out to support our armed forces.

Allie Curtis

“This is a very special day for me and my family,” 13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis said at the parade. “This is 1st Lt. Allie Curtis, U.S. Army. She’s been in the Army for six years now and this past week she was deployed and she’s going to Kosovo for a year. We are extremely proud of her; her mom and dad, her brother, all our aunts and uncles, cousins, we are just so proud of her service to this country. We pray every day for her safety. God bless you Allie Curtis.”

