ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — Dispatchers say police are looking for an assault suspect that was last seen in a stolen vehicle near St. Albans. According to a Public Safety Alert, the male suspect could be armed and dangerous.

Metro 911 officials say the vehicle is a white 2016 Toyota Tacoma 4-door with West Virginia plates 42U744.

According to St. Albans Police Chief Marc Gilbert, the police department’s Special Enforcement Unit searched a residence on Lotus Road in St. Albans. Once they were inside, a Southgate, Michigan, man ran away from the house with one shoe on, according to Gilbert.

The suspect allegedly was then trying to get a ride from anyone out of the area. He then allegedly stole the keys to the Toyota Tacoma, according to Chief Gilbert.

They say the suspect is a light-skinned black male who is an assault on an officer suspect. The Public Safety Alert says he is five foot eight inches tall. If you see him, call 911 and do not approach.