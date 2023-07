DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — The woman who was babysitting two-year-old Za’khi Williams when he passed away has been arrested, the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office told 13 News.

Brittany Napier, 31, was arrested on a warrant for child neglect resulting in death.

Za’khi Williams died on July 11 after he was alone in his playpen when he apparently suffocated against a mattress, Napier told 13 News on Thursday. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Napier told them she had put a queen-sized mattress on top of the playpen while Za’khi was in it.

13 News interviewed Napier on Thursday, two days after Za’khi Williams’ death.

“I hate that this even happened. I can’t take it back and I can’t fix it and I broke a mother,” Napier said. “I completely and utterly destroyed someone that I’ve known my entire life. But it was an accident; I never did anything to that baby.”

Napier faces up to 15 years in prison and a $3,000 fine, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.

Za’khi’s mother, Caleigh Cheeks, said her son was her everything.

“He loved people. He was a very big people person. It didn’t matter who it was. He would smile at everybody,” Cheeks said.

He had just turned two years old in June. Cheeks said he was silly and a fun child that lit up every room. She said one of her fond memories of his silliness is that he loved Domino’s Pizza.

He got his middle name after his mom’s grandpa, and his mom said Za’khi made a huge impact on his grandma’s life after his namesake’s death.

“She lost my grandpa too,” Cheeks said about her grandma. “Za’khi was like her light. He was a light for everybody because it was a hard passing with my grandpa. He helped everybody get through that.”

Other family members and close friends also said Za’khi made a tremendous impact in their lives. Emma Woods, Cheeks’ best friend, said Za’khi was close to her young daughter. She said from a mother’s perspective, it is difficult to watch her best friend lose her child.

“He just turned two. He had a whole life in front of him. Him and Sophie were best friends. They hung out all the time and laughed and screamed together,” Woods said.