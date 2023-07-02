CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There was a lot of good basketball being played on Charleston’s West Side on Sunday, and it was all for a great cause.

This was the third annual 3-on-3 basketball tournament known as “The Jungle,” held at the 2nd Avenue Community Center.

The tournament was founded by an athlete, 21-year-old Jon O’Mari Brown, known as J.O.B. He sadly died of COVID-19 in 2021. His mom says the event lives on in his memory to promote sports and good health.

“Hearts United Incorporated is our organization, the Jungle falls up under. So, our goal is that we understand and that we educate people on the importance of staying healthy. And so, as you know, playing basketball is a great part of staying healthy as well,” said Lakeisha Barron-Brown, of Hearts United Incorporated.

The American Red Cross was on hand to teach CPR, and there was plenty of food and fun. Money raised on Sunday will go to help build a playground at the 2nd Avenue Community Center to promote good health in children.