SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A beer truck rolled over in Sissonville Tuesday morning, dispatchers say.

They say this happened in the 2200 block of Fishers Branch Road just after 11 a.m.

There is no word on any road closures. No injuries are being reported.

13 News has a crew on its way to the scene. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.