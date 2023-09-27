KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Belle Chemical Company in Kanawha County is now under new ownership.

Belle Chemical was recently acquired by Arclin, a chemistry-based manufacturer headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. Arclin officials announced on Wednesday, Sept. 27, that the plant began operating under a new name “Arclin Amines” this month.

The company says 60 people are currently employed at the plant.

“The sale of the Belle Chemical Company to Arclin was a logical next step for the business as Belle Chemical Company transitions to a growth company,” said Belle Chemical Company Plant Manager Alicha Hunt. “Belle’s customers will benefit from Arclin’s breadth of expertise in chemical manufacture and distribution and interest in rapid deployment of resources in support of the growth strategy.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officials with Arclin say their company manufactures polymer technologies and engineered products for several industrial applications from building products and agriculture to transportation infrastructure and weather and fire protection.

Arclin officials say purchasing Belle Chemical, which produces methylamines and derivatives, will allow them to expand into markets connected to their main business.

“The addition of the Belle Chemical Business, which is operated by a great team in West Virginia, is an exciting opportunity for Arclin,” said Arclin President and CEO Bradley Bolduc. “Arclin has a strategy to diversify our product offerings into markets that are related to our core chemical competencies. The addition of the Belle Chemical business will further provide diversification into water treatment, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, oil and gas, and electronics – all areas we are excited about in the future.”

According to Arclin officials, the efforts to transition ownership are “well underway” and they are working to create a smooth transition for the Belle Chemical Company’s existing customers to Arclin.