CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A popular barbecue restaurant in Charleston is opening a second location in the coming months.

Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill is set to open another location inside the People’s Building on Summers Street. No official date has been set, but they say they are hoping for sometime in May.

The original restaurant is on Virginia Street on the West Side of Charleston and has been serving up barbecue food to Charleston residents since 2013. The restaurant has also been previously featured on the Food Network.

Ashley Wright, the restaurant’s general manager, says she and her coworkers are looking forward to making their food more accessible in the city.

“Just from the general public and our employees, we’re all excited to get down there and make sure there is barbecue downtown,” Wright says. “In anything we do, we try to make sure it is impacting Charleston in a positive way. To sell good barbecue and give back to our community.”

Wright tells 13 News that they had been considering expanding Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill for a while, and downtown Charleston is a prime location to do it.

“We saw the investment the city of Charleston put into changing Slack Plaza, Fife Street opening, Short Story Brewing opening, and we wanted to be a part of the action and thought it would be a good move for us.”