VIDEO: Beloved barbecue restaurant opening second location in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A popular barbecue restaurant opened its second location in downtown Charleston.

Dem 2 Brothers & A Grill announced Wednesday that their location at 189 Summers St. is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The original restaurant is on Virginia Street on the West Side of Charleston and has been serving up barbecue food to Charleston residents since 2013. Food Network featured the restaurant a few years ago.

Ashley Wright, the restaurant’s general manager, said at the time that they had been considering expanding the restaurant for a while, and downtown Charleston is a prime location to do it.

“We saw the investment the city of Charleston put into changing Slack Plaza, Fife Street opening, Short Story Brewing opening, and we wanted to be a part of the action and thought it would be a good move for us,” Wright said at the time.