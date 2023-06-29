VIDEO: Beloved barbecue restaurant opening second location in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A popular barbecue restaurant opened its second location in downtown Charleston.
Dem 2 Brothers & A Grill announced Wednesday that their location at 189 Summers St. is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The original restaurant is on Virginia Street on the West Side of Charleston and has been serving up barbecue food to Charleston residents since 2013. Food Network featured the restaurant a few years ago.
Ashley Wright, the restaurant’s general manager, said at the time that they had been considering expanding the restaurant for a while, and downtown Charleston is a prime location to do it.
“We saw the investment the city of Charleston put into changing Slack Plaza, Fife Street opening, Short Story Brewing opening, and we wanted to be a part of the action and thought it would be a good move for us,” Wright said at the time.