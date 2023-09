Bicyclist hit by vehicle in Charleston taken to hospital

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Charleston Wednesday afternoon.

According to Metro 911 officials, this happened at the intersection of Washington Street W and Pennsylvania Avenue N just after 5 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They say the victim was a woman on a bicycle. She was taken to the hospital and the extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

The Charleston Police and Fire Departments are on the scene, as well as EMTs.