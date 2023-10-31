UPDATE: (12:45 P.M. Tuesday, Oct. 31) – Authorities who responded to a call for a deceased person in the Shrewsbury area of Kanawha County say the man was struck by a vehicle.

According to crews on scene, the middle-aged man was walking on Route 60 near Pine Street when a vehicle hit him. He died at the scene, authorities say.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are responding after a deceased person was found this morning in the Shrewsbury area of Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the person’s body was found on Pine Street just before noon on Tuesday, Oct. 31. There is no word at this time as to how the person died.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

West Virginia State Police, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority are responding to the scene.

WOWK 13 News has a crew heading to the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.